WhatsApp’s Last Seen Online Status is Not Working; Users Also Unable to Change Privacy Settings

Several WhatsApp users are reporting issues with last seen online status bar and privacy settings. Some of them are also getting a “Network Problem” error message while using WhatsApp. As always we checked Down Detector and many users had reported a WhatsApp outage. Users are complaining both the last seen and privacy settings functionality on WhatsApp is not working.

According to Down Detector, many users from UK, Europe, and the US are affected. WhatsApp users have resorted to Twitter and have posted screenshots of how they are unable to change Privacy Settings. Some of the users are also facing network issues which at the moment seems to be random.

@WhatsApp down reports are flooding in right now, with the last seen online status disappearing and users unable to change it in the privacy settings. #WhatsApp pic.twitter.com/K0xLvsqya7 — Khalid Omar 👨🏾‍💻 (@TechieKhalid) June 19, 2020

Despite the issues, WhatsApp users are still able to send and receive messages. Along with the last seen status, both online and typing alerts have also disappeared. WhatsApp is yet to respond and we hope the issues will be fixed at the earliest.

Earlier this week we learned that WhatsApp is testing its payments system in Brazil. The company has been testing a mobile payment system in India for quite some time. WhatsApp has partnered with MasterCard, Visa, and three local banks- Banco do Brazil, Nubank, and Sicred. WhatsApp users will be able to send and receive payments for free, however, business users will attract a 3.99 percent commission for sending and receiving payments via WhatsApp.

WhatsApp Payment is protected by a six-digit pin or other ways of authentication like Touch ID. The Facebook-owned messaging platform is free for everyone and is expected to rake in revenues with the payment system.