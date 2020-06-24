When Will Apple Launch iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 Public Beta?

Right after the opening keynote of WWDC 2020 ended, Apple released the first beta of iOS 14, iPadOS 14, watchOS 7, and macOS Big Sur for developers. These beta builds are meant for developers though and users on the public beta program from the company won’t be getting these updates on their devices. If you are wondering as to when Apple will release the public beta of iOS 14, iPadOS 14, macOS Big Sur, or even watchOS 7, read below.

In the footnote of its press release for iOS 14 and other OS’s, Apple noted that the public beta program for them will start next month. This means that if you want to install the public beta of iOS 14, iPadOS 14, or macOS Big Sur, you will need to wait until next month. Going by the last few years, the public beta program should start in the first week of July itself. The first public beta of iOS 14 will likely coincide with the release of the second developer beta of the OS. This is something that Apple has always done since the last few years and it is unlikely to change this time around.

What’s interesting to note is that for the first time, Apple is also launching a public beta program for watchOS 7. Up until last year, beta builds of watchOS 6 were only available for developers. Apple is not launching a public beta program for HomePod OS, but the company is recruiting members for a private beta program by inviting them via emails.

Read: All the New iOS 14 Features

You Should Install the iOS 14 Developer beta

Compared to last year’s iOS 13 developer beta which was a buggy mess, the first beta of iOS 14 is surprisingly very stable. There are a few bugs here and there but the overall experience is pleasant and there are no deal breaking bugs. Most of the third-party apps also seem to work fine in iOS 14 beta 1. So, you can always install the iOS 14 beta on your iPhone and get to use all the new features of the OS right away. The experience will be exactly the same as the public beta when it launches next month and considering how stable iOS 14 beta is this time around, I don’t think you really need to wait for the public beta program to start. Similar to the public beta program, you will automatically get OTA updates for future iOS 14 beta releases from Apple.

If you find the iOS 14 beta experience too buggy, you always have the option to downgrade your iPhone back to iOS 13.5.1.