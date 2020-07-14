14-Inch MacBook Pro, 12.9-Inch iPad Pro with Mini-LED Displays Could Be Launched in 2021

Rumors about a 14-inch MacBook Pro have been circulating ever since Apple launched the 16-inch MacBook Pro. Many consumers and experts had expected Apple to introduce a 14-inch MacBook Pro in early 2020, but the company ended up releasing a refreshed 13-inch MacBook Pro. Now, it is being reported that we might get to see a 14-inch MacBook Pro and a 12.9-inch iPad Pro with a brand new display next year.

According to a new report from Taiwanese market analysis firm TrendForce, Apple suppliers will compete to win manufacturing contracts for 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros with Mini-LED displays in Q1 2020. It means that we might get to see 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros with Mini-LED displays sometime next year. TrendForce also expects Apple to release a new 12.9-inch iPad Pro with a Mini-LED display in the first quarter of 2020.

These release time frames are in line with Ming-Chi Kuo’s report that had stated that Apple could launch as many as six Mini-LED products by the end of 2021. Apple recently announced its plans to transition from Intel chips to in-house chips based on ARM architecture, and the transition is bound to happen in two years. So, it is entirely possible that the new MacBook Pros with Mini-LED displays could be equipped with Apple’s in-house silicon.

Mini-LED displays claim to offer most of the advantages of OLED displays, including higher contrast ratio, deeper blacks, and wider viewing angles, but none of its disadvantages such as screen burn-in and relatively higher power consumption while displaying whites. Mini-LED displays also offer much higher brightness compared to OLED screens. Such displays also allow for thinner devices and lighter products.

TrendForce has also stated in its report that it expects the A14X chipset from Apple to be based on 5nm technology, and this could be used in upcoming iPads. It also expects Apple to release 5G versions of iPads after the launch of the iPhone 12 lineup.

Our Take

Transition to ARM processors is already being pegged as one of the biggest moves ever by Apple, and if the company could add a promising display technology on top of it, upcoming MacBook Pros could see a huge jump in performance when compared to laptops from competing brands. It would be great if Apple adds cellular connectivity to its laptops, making them even more compelling machines for professionals.