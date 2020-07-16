16-inch MacBook Pro Will Be the First Apple Product to Use Carbon-Free Aluminium

Apple earns a place right at the top when it comes to eco-friendly tech companies. Last year, Apple walked us through its green initiatives during the iPhone 11 launch. The company has announced the 16-inch MacBook Pro will be the first low carbon-free aluminum product from Apple.

Today the company is announcing that the first batch of this low carbon aluminium is currently being used in production intended for use with the 16-inch MacBook Pro.

Apple plans on becoming carbon neutral across manufacturing supply chain and product life cycle “by 2030.” Last year, the company collaborated with Rio Tinto, and Alcoa bought its first commercial batch of carbon-free aluminum. The iPhone, iPad, iPhone, Mac, and Apple Watch produced in 2019 are made out of 100% recycled material.

Last year Apple launched the 16-inch MacBook Pro. The new MacBook Pro arrived with a bigger display, better hardware, and a scissor mechanism keyboard. It also marked the departure from Apple’s troublesome butterfly keyboard to the more reliable scissor keyboard. Furthermore, the 16-inch MacBook Pro is powered by Intel’s 9th gen Core i7/i9 processor and up to 8GB of GDDR6 RAM support.

What is Carbon-free aluminum?

Wondering what Carbon-free aluminum is? Elysis, a joint venture between Rio Tinto and Alcoa, has successfully created carbon-free smelting. Typically, aluminum is obtained by refining bauxite ore to get aluminum oxide. Next up the aluminum oxide is smelted to get pure aluminum. As part of the smelting process, an electric current is passed through blocks of carbon. The carbon blocks create carbon dioxide as they burn. The new carbon-free smelting process uses ceramic blocks that release oxygen instead of carbon. This way, greenhouse gas emissions are reduced to a great extent.