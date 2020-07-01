Benchmarks for Unannounced iMac with Intel Comet Lake-S and AMD Radeon Pro 5300 Surface

An unannounced iMac powered by a 10th-generation Core i9 Intel Comet Lake-S and AMD Radeon Pro 5300 has surfaced on benchmarks. In all likelihood, the specs are for 2020 iMac that is expected to replace the current generation 27-inch iMac.

The benchmarks reveal Intel 3.6GHz Core i9-10910 chip with 10 cores, 20MB L3 cache, 20 threads, and 4.7GHz Turbo Boost. Intel is said to be working on custom processors for its clients. Needless to say, the processors will be exclusive and fine-tuned for better characteristics.

According to the Geekbench submission, the Core i9-10910 runs with a 3.6 GHz base clock and 4.7 GHz boost clock. The clock speeds suggest that the Core i9-10910 is fundamentally a higher clocked Core i9-10900. Doing the math, the Core i9-10910 reportedly boasts a 28.6% higher base clock than the Core i9-10900.

As pointed out by folks at Tom’s Hardware, the benchmarks don’t mention anything about TDP or thermal design power value for the processors. That said, it is expected to be between Core i9-10900K and Core i9-10910. The Core i9-10900K is a 125W chip and the Core i9-10910 is a 65W processor. This leads us to believe that Core i9-10910 might actually be a 65W processor. Intel doesn’t offer a Core i9 95W in its portfolio, the Core i9 is very likely to be a custom chip meant for Apple.

On the graphics front, the unreleased iMac comes with AMD Radeon Pro 5,300 graphics card. The AMD Radeon Pro 5300M was released last year and the one in the upcoming iMac seems like a desktop version of the same.

Our Take

Earlier reports have hinted at a 2020 iMac with a design refresh, T2 chip for security, and thin bezels like the ones on Pro Display XDR. Now there is a slight confusion when it comes to 2020 iMac display size. Rumors have suggested Apple might be working on a 23 or 24-inch iMac display. Interestingly, the 2020 or 2021 iMac is expected to be the first to get an Apple Silicon. However, the iMac that has surfaced on benchmarks is likely the one that will be launched in Q3 this year.