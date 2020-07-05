Check Out How 5.4-Inch iPhone 12 Screen Would Look like on Your iPhone

Apple is rumored to launch four new iPhones later this year. The new iPhone 12 series will include one 5.4-inch variant, two 6.1-inch display variants, and 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max.

Thanks to the dummy units, we have a fair idea of how the 5.4-inch iPhone 12 would look. Earlier this year, Apple launched the 2020 iPhone SE with a 4.75-inch display. If you find the display on iPhone SE to be small, then the upcoming iPhone 12 with a 5.4-inch display might be a better option.

One of the issues with a large screened device is single-handed usage. iOS does offer a single hand mode, and it helps to a certain extent. Earlier, Apple stuck with a smaller screened iPhone, but in the recent past, we have seen devices like the iPhone 11 Max Pro feature a large display. The 5.4-inch iPhone is expected to maintain the same footprint as the iPhone 7/8. The larger screen is accommodated by excluding the home button and trimming down on bezels.

Display size is one of the most important factors to consider before buying an iPhone. MacRumors has created images that will let you see how a 5.4-inch display will fit into your current iPhone. With the help of this, you will able to understand whether the 5.4-inch display is a good fit or not. All you need to do is open the images by selecting your iPhone model. Furthermore, you can also choose between left and right-aligned pictures.