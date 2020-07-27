Alleged 5.4-inch iPhone 12 Display Panel Photos Leak

An alleged photo of the 5.4-inch display panel of the iPhone 12 is circulating on Chinese social media site Weibo.

It is tough to ascertain the authenticity of the leaked photos but they do seem to have been clicked from a factory as there are multiple display panels stacked below one another. The display panel shown in the photos has the same notch size as the existing iPhone 11 lineup, though they do have smaller bezels. There are rumors of Apple shrinking down the bezels on its iPhone 12 lineup this year, with the notch size remaining the same.

The 5.4-inch iPhone 12 will be a new addition to Apple’s iPhone lineup this year. The company is seemingly planning on launching four iPhone 12 models this year with screen sizes of 5.4-inch, 6.1-inch, and 6.7-inch. There will be two iPhone 12 models with 5.4-inch and 6.1-inch screen sizes and two iPhone 12 Pro models with 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch display sizes. Apple is expected to use OLED panels across its entire iPhone 12 lineup this year. They are all rumored to feature 5G, with only the ‘Pro’ models featuring mmWave support.

Recent leaks point to Apple not bundling EarPods and a power adapter with the iPhone 12 lineup as well. The move will not only be beneficial for the environment but also help Apple in reducing its BOM. The company intends to make up for this by including braided Lightning to USB-C cable with the phones. It is unclear when Apple intends to launch the iPhone 12 lineup this year. The development cycle of the iPhone 12 lineup has been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic and there are mixed reports of the launch being delayed to October or even November.

Our Take

It will be after quite a few years that Apple will launch an iPhone with a display size smaller than 5.5-inches and packing the latest and greatest chips it has to offer. The 5.4-inch iPhone 12 should make a lot of existing iPhone 7/8 and iPhone SE owners who are looking to upgrade to a more powerful iPhone but don’t want a massive jump in screen size.