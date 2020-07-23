Alleged ‘iPhone 12 Pro’ Battery Gets Regulatory Certification

A leak from a couple of weeks ago had indicated that Apple could end up using smaller capacity batteries on the iPhone 12 lineup compared to iPhone 11. Now, a new battery from Apple has popped up on SafetyKorea carrying the model number A2479 and a capacity of 2815mAh.

Before we talk more about this new battery, below is a roundup of the batteries that had been detailed previously.

A2471 – 2227mAh – 5.4-inch iPhone 12

A2431 – 2775mAh – 6.1-inch iPhone 12

A2479 – 2815mAh – 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro?

A2466 – 3687mAh – 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max

The new A2479 battery has a higher capacity than two of the batteries that were previously detailed. Going purely by battery capacity, it is possible that Apple could use this 2815mAh battery inside the 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro. Or the battery could also find its way inside the 6.1-inch iPhone 12 since it will also have similar dimensions as the regular iPhone 12 Pro variant.

At this point, the list above is nothing but pure speculation. It is entirely possible that Apple could end up shipping the iPhone 12 lineup with bigger batteries than what is mentioned above. And even if the company ends up shipping its iPhones with smaller batteries than the iPhone 11 lineup, it should not lead to a notable reduction in battery life. This is because Apple could make up for the gap by using more efficient components like a less power-hungry chipset, display, etc. It will also be interesting to see what kind of impact the addition of 5G connectivity will have on the battery life of the upcoming iPhones. As things stand right now, almost all 5G Android phones with mmWave connectivity offer inferior battery life than their 4G variants.