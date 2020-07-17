App Store Downloads Reached a Record-Breaking 9.1 Billion in Q2 2020

The latest data from Sensor Tower points to an “unprecedented growth” in the mobile app ecosystem in Q2 2020 with a record-breaking 37.8 billion downloads. This is all due to a major shift in consumer behavior as they are all forced to stay inside due to the ongoing pandemic. The App Store, in particular, saw a 22.6% growth in downloads to 9.1 billion. Google’s Play Store was far ahead in terms of app downloads with downloads of 28 billion after a 34.9% growth.

Some of the categories that were “propelled to new heights” include Business, Social Networking, and Games, while others like Sports, Travel, and Navigation saw a notable fall in their downloads.

Unsurprisingly, Zoom was the most downloaded app on the App Store as it “shattered” previous quarterly download record with nearly 94 million downloads. The previous record was held by TikTok that was downloaded over 67 million times in a quarter. Despite all the negative publicity and its possible proximity to the Chinese government, TikTok was the second-most downloaded app on the App Store with nearly 71 million downloads — a 54% jump YoY. This was primarily due to its popularity in markets like the United States and China.

As for games, Save The Girl from Lion Studios was the most downloaded game worldwide in Q2 2020. It clocked over 100 million downloads and was followed by PUBG Mobile, Go Knots 3D, and Call of Duty: Mobile. The report claims that the Games category on the App Store had its second-best quarter ever with over 2.5 billion installs, though the number was slightly lower than the 3 billion downloads clocked in Q1 2020.

Our Take

The data from Sensor Tower definitely paints a fascinating picture and shows how the pandemic has basically led everyone to spend more time on their phone. So, if you have been charging your iPhone or iPad more than usual in recent months, it is probably because you are using it more than before.