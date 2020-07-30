iPhone 12 Series Confirmed to Launch a Few Weeks Later than Usual

Apple announced its earnings for the third fiscal quarter of 2020, beating market estimates and reporting record revenue. It defied the COVID-19 pandemic due to higher sales of iPads and MacBooks as more people stayed home and worked. The company also announced strong sales from its iPhone, Services, and Wearables categories. It also confirmed that the launch of the iPhone 12 series has been delayed by a few weeks.

During Apple’s Q3 2020 earnings call, the company’s CFO Luca Maestri confirmed that the release of the iPhone 12 will be slightly later than usual. This is a rare confirmation from the company as it doesn’t usually acknowledge the launch time frames of its products. However, since the iPhone makes up for a large part of its revenue and the pandemic has affected its supply chain, the company had to offer some information on the launch of the upcoming iPhones.

Maestri said, “As you know, last year we started selling iPhones in late September. This year, we expect supply to be available a few weeks later.” During the question and answer part of the earnings call, Apple’s CFO was asked to clarify his comment on the launch of new iPhones. He said, “I said in my remarks that a year ago we launched (the) new iPhone in late September. And I said that this year, the supply of the new product will be a few weeks later than that.”

The iPhone 11 series was released on September 20, 2020, and a delay of at least three weeks means that we won’t see the release of the iPhone 12 series at least until mid-October 2020. Prior to this hint from Apple, Qualcomm said during its Q3 2020 earnings call that a key smartphone with 5G connectivity was being pushed back. This is not the first time that the launch of new iPhone models has been delayed, though.

It has been widely reported that Apple will unveil four iPhone 12 models this year: iPhone 12 with a 5.4-inch display, iPhone 12 Max with a 6.1-inch display, iPhone 12 Pro with a 6.1-inch display, and iPhone 12 Pro Max with a 6.7-inch display. All iPhones are said to feature 5G connectivity, OLED screens, A14 chipset, and improved cameras. The iPhone 12 and the iPhone 12 Max are expected to feature a dual rear-facing camera setup, while the iPhone 12 Pro and the iPhone 12 Pro Max are said to feature triple-camera setups with a LiDAR sensor.