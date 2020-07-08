Apple Expands Independent Repair Program to Over 700 US Locations

After announcing the Independent Repair Program in the United States last year, Apple has expanded the program to include over 140 independent repair companies. This now provides iPhone owners up to 700 locations across the U.S. to get their iPhone repaired.

As a part of the program, these repair shops will receive genuine spare parts from Apple for repairing iPhones. They will also receive free training from Apple along with repair manuals and diagnostics tools that are used by Apple Authorized Service Providers and Apple Stores. However, they are only authorized to repair out-of-warranty iPhones. Of the 140 new businesses joining the program, uBreakiFix is a notable addition as it has repair stores across the United States.

“We are thrilled to expand our independent repair program to more locations across the US and to businesses across Europe and Canada,” said Jeff Williams, Apple’s chief operating officer. “When a customer needs a repair, we want them to have a range of options that not only suits their needs but also guarantees safety and quality so their iPhone can be used for as long as possible.”

Additionally, Apple is now expanding its Independent Repair Program to businesses in Europe and Canada. New businesses can join the program for free and the training is free as well.