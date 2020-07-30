Apple Facing Another Investigation for Slowing Down Older iPhones

Apple recently settled a ‘Batterygate’ lawsuit against it by agreeing to pay $500 million which could see affected users get up to $25 from the company. Now, the company is being subjected to another multi-state U.S. investigation that is being led by Arizona for intentionally slowing down older iPhones.

The probe has been ongoing since at least October 2018, with investigators asking Apple about data for “unexpected shutdowns” of iPhones which led to it slowing down or throttling older them as a part of its power management software.

It was discovered at the end of 2017 that Apple was intentionally slowing down older iPhones with iOS updates. This led to a huge uproar among iPhone users as they were kept in the dark about this from the company. By slowing down older iPhones, Apple was forcing owners of older iPhones to upgrade to new devices. The move led Apple to apologize profusely and launch a $29 discounted battery replacement program through 2018. The company also introduced the Battery Health feature as a part of the iOS 11.3 update in March 2018 following the criticism. Apple has already been fined $27 million by France for slowing down older iPhones.