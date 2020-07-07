Apple Drops Trade-In Values of Older iPhones as iPhone 12 Launch Nears

We’re inching closer to the launch of the iPhone 12, and even if it is delayed as rumored, Apple is expected to launch it sometime in October. Now is the time when most people start trading in their older-generation iPhones so that they can buy a new one. Hence, the company has begun lowering trade-in values for older iPhones via its official trade-in program in the US.

Apple has dropped trade-in values for older iPhones by as much as $50 for some models. Most recent iPhones have seen the highest drops in trade-in prices. Trade-in values of iPhones as older as the iPhone 6 and the iPhone SE haven’t seen any changes, though. Some models, such as the iPhone 6s, iPhone 7, and the iPhone 8, have seen a drop of $10 to $30 in their trade-in values through official Apple channels.

Here are the new trade-in values for older-generation iPhones:

iPhone SE: $30 (no change)

$30 (no change) iPhone 6: $30 (no change)

$30 (no change) iPhone 6 Plus: $45 ($5 down)

$45 ($5 down) iPhone 6s: $70 ($10 down)

$70 ($10 down) iPhone 6s Plus: $100 (no change)

$100 (no change) iPhone 7: $110 ($10 down)

$110 ($10 down) iPhone 7 Plus: $130 ($20 down)

$130 ($20 down) iPhone 8: $170 (no change)

$170 (no change) iPhone 8 Plus: $220 ($30 down)

$220 ($30 down) iPhone X: $280 ($40 down)

$280 ($40 down) iPhone XR: $270 ($30 down)

$270 ($30 down) iPhone Xs: $370 ($50 down)

$370 ($50 down) iPhone Xs Max: $450 ($50 down)

As a result of these lowered trade-in values for older iPhone models, the starting price of an iPhone 11, which Apple displays on its website, has increased by $30. The company uses the trade-in value of the iPhone 8 Plus as its benchmark when displaying trade-in value for the newest iPhone series. Now, the website shows $479 as the starting price of the iPhone 11 with trade-in instead of displaying $449.

Our Take

It’s quite natural for any brand to lower trade-in values for older-generation devices when a newer-generation device is about to be launched. An Apple Store is still the best place for trade-in if you want the whole process to be hassle-free.

If you want a higher price for your older iPhone, you should read our article about the best places to trade-in your iPhone for the most money. If you’ve already chosen where to sell your old iPhone, you should read about nine things you must do before selling or trading in your old iPhone.