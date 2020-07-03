Apple Asks iPhone Users What They Did with the Bundled USB Charger Ahead of iPhone 12 Launch

Apple was too late in offering a fast charger bundled with the iPhone in the box, and it is now being rumored that the company might not offer a USB charger in the box at all. The rumor of no charger in the box with the iPhone 12 series is already angered a few users, though. Now, the company has been seen surveying iPhone users about their USB charger.

The company recently started sending surveys to iPhone users to ask what they did with the bundled USB charger. The company is targeting users who are already using an iPhone. The answers include these choices:

I sold it or traded it with my iPhone

I lost it

I gave it to a family member or a friend

I still use it at home

I still use it outside (at work, school, or other places)

I still have it, but I don’t use it

One could assume that Apple is trying to make sense of what people think of the bundled USB charger and if it is worthy enough anymore to bundle a charger inside the iPhone’s box. This is not the first time that Apple has surveyed users about its products. Once, Apple asked users in a survey what they think of a MacBook if it didn’t have a headphone jack. In the end, it still offered a headphone jack with its laptop.

Pesquisa da Apple que recebi por email. Várias perguntas sobre o uso do carregador! Será q teremos um iPhone 12 sem carregador na caixa? 🤔 terá?? @juniornannetti @marchwill pic.twitter.com/q1kiiCVeQL — Gustavo Alves Reis (@Gunstaxl) July 1, 2020

So, the survey doesn’t mean for sure that the company will not bundle a USB charger with the next-generation iPhone series. However, it is interesting to see that the company has been gathering data on consumer behavior to take a decision on its next steps. Recently, a new 20W charger with a USB Type-C port was leaked, but we don’t know for sure if it’s for the next iPhone or the next iPad.

Our Take

Since iPhones are among the priciest smartphones in the market, it would be better for Apple to bundle a USB charger with iPhones. However, it could offer users an option to buy an iPhone without the bundled charger at a slightly lower price.

What do you think of Apple not bundling a USB charger and wired earphones in the iPhone’s box? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.