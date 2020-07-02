Apple Offering $50 to New Apple Card Users for Subscribing to its Services

Apple is offering new Apple Card users $50 if they sign up for any Apple subscription service like Apple Music, Apple News+, Apple TV+, or do any transaction in the App Store. The offer runs through the end of July and is only applicable for new Apple Card users who spend money on any of the subscription services or on the App Store for the first time.

The $50 bonus will be available to customers as Daily Cash Bonus which will be credited to their Apple Cash account. They can then use this money to pay for their other purchases or transfer it to their bank account. This is just one of the many ways that Apple is encouraging customers to sign up for its Goldman Sachs-backed Apple Card.

The biggest advantage of Apple Card compared to other credit cards in the market is the Daily Cashback. Depending on the transaction, you get up to 3% cashback on the transaction account which is added to your Apple Cash account at the end of the day. Physical transactions with the Apple Card will get you 1 percent cashback, while all online Apple Cash transactions will get you 2 percent cash back. All products purchased through Apple’s online store will get you 3 percent cashback. Apple recently also started offering 0% financing on the purchase of Macs, iPad, AirPods, and more.

Read: Apple Card FAQ: All Your Questions Answered

Have you signed up for Apple Card yet? If so, how has your experience been with it so far?