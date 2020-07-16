Apple Silicon-based 13-inch MacBook Pro and MacBook Air to Release By End of 2020

A DigiTimes report claims that the new Apple Silicon-based 13-inch MacBook Pro and MacBook Air will go on sale by the end of this year. The information is not really new as Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo had also claimed this previously, though he mentioned the MacBook Air could launch in Q1, 2021. He also believes that a redesigned iMac with Apple Silicon will be among Apple’s first Arm Macs.

Due to a surge in demand for PCs and laptops due to the pandemic along with the launch of Apple Silicon-powered MacBooks, DigiTimes’ sources claims that Apple is expected to ship 16-17 million MacBooks this year — up from 14.5-15.5 million units it shipped last year. Before Apple gets around to announcing its Apple Silicon-based Macs, the company is expected to announce a refresh of its iMac lineup with faster Intel processors and more powerful AMD GPUs. The release should happen anytime soon as the machine has leaked quite a bit.

Additionally, the report says that the upcoming 10.8-inch should also do well since it will feature a more powerful CPU and will be available at an affordable price point. Taiwan’s Radiant Opto-Electronics will be supplying Apple with the BLUs for the new MacBook as well as iPad, with LG Display, BOE, and Sharp supplying the LCD panels for the iPad.

The report is likely referring to the 10.8-inch iPad Air refresh which is expected to be based on the 1st gen. 11-inch iPad Pro and feature a USB-C port. Kuo had previously predicted that the 10.8-inch iPad could launch towards the end of 2020.