This Redditor’s Apple Watch Band Collection Is Enviable

Apple Watch owners often end up buying different bands to stand out of the crowd and use a different one for each occasion. A Redditor has posted his Apple Watch Band collection and it is sure to make you feel envious! The images show hundreds of Apple Watch Bands neatly arranged and labeled.

The Redditor, u/toxtrepia seems to have a weakness for Apple Watch Band. The Apple Band collection is something that you might not even get to see in an Apple Store. It is almost certain that you will find your favorite band in the collection and it might also help you discover new bands that can be added to your wishlist.

The owner of the collection has taken the time to label each Apple Watch band, because why not! Furthermore, the tags are attached to the watch band by the means of attaching a pin into one of the holes. On the other side of the tag, a label reads out the name. Apparently, the tags and holders are custom designed and made with the help of 3D printing. The post is titled “Thought it was finally time to share my collection now that it’s organized!”

Reddit being Reddit, a bunch of people started making fun of the person. Meanwhile, some pointed out that if the watch bands are genuine then they might well be worth thousands of dollars. However, we feel that most of the bands are not from Apple and might have costed much less.

It makes me wonder, what if Apple changes the band connector for the Apple Watch 6! Moreover, we can only imagine how difficult it might be to choose which band to wear each day. Lastly, if you are looking for a new band then check out the best Apple Watch bands you can buy right now.