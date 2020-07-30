If There Was Ever a Doubt, Apple Suggests It Won’t Sell Its Silicon to Other Brands

It was long been rumored that Apple will eventually shift from Intel processors to its own chipsets. The move was confirmed last month when the company announced its plans to move Macs to its own ARM-based Apple Silicon. Now, the company has suggested that it won’t sell its in-house processors to other brands.

During its earnings call for the third fiscal quarter of 2020, Apple CEO Tim Cook was pressed to clarify if the company plans to sell its in-house silicon to other brands. Without refusing the possibility outright, Cook said that moving the Mac lineup from Intel’s processors to Apple Silicon was to enable its own product plans, not anyone else’s.

Replying to a question from an analyst, Cook said, “I don’t want to make a forever comment, but we’re a product company, and we love making the whole thing.” While he declined to say that Apple won’t ever sell its in-house developed processors to other brands, he came as close to as possible in making the company’s plans clear during the legally-mandated earnings call.

When specifically asked about Apple’s plans to monetize its silicon technology and sell it to other brands, Cook clarified why it chose to move away from Intel. “If we can own the user experience in that way, [our goal is] delighting the user. And that’s the reason that we’re doing Apple Silicon, because we can envision some products that we couldn’t achieve otherwise. And so that’s how we look at it,” he said.

Tim Cook also clarified that Apple making its own processor for its entire product lineup will offer it a chance to bring some feature set that wouldn’t be possible otherwise. He said that a common architecture across all its products gives the company some interesting things to do and that will unleash another round of innovation. He clearly seems excited about Apple Silicon.

It is being rumored that Mac Mini, MacBook Air, and MacBook Pro would be the first Apple products to use its in-house desktop-grade ARM processors. These devices are expected to be unveiled by the end of this year. More powerful machines could switch to the company’s ARM chipsets over the next couple of years.