Apple’s Latest Video Offers a Humorous Take at ‘Working from Home’

Apple introduced the “Apple at Work” video series last year. Now it has added a new video that depicts the struggles and joys of working from home. Yet again, Apple has added a humorous take at how “The Underdogs” focus on their work despite the adversities. The video aims at showing how an army of Apple devices including iPad, iPhone, Apple Watch, AirPods and Mac end up helping the team deliver their best.

The work from the home theme is very apt, considering the COVID-19 situation. Here is what Apple has today about the video

Apple helps unleash their creativity and productivity even when they’re working from home. It’s still a world of deadlines, meetings, group chats, conference calls, coworkers, and bosses. But it’s also a world of kids, a dog, and a hairless cat. And it’s a world where collaboration never misses a beat, whether the team uses iPad, iPhone, iMac, MacBook, or all of the above. Working from home (or working from anywhere) isn’t new, but what you can make happen together is.”

The short film is titled “The whole working-from-home thing” walks us through the entire process of creating an eco-friendly box and the tight deadlines that come with it. Furthermore, you can see the team using AirPods, Mac, iPhone, iPad and also Apple Watch while working from home. As expected, the short film also highlights the use of Apple services like Pages, FaceTime, iMessage, Notes and much more. You get to see how noisy kids, house chores, pets and other interruptions play spoilsport while working.

Apple has done its bit when it comes to offering employees flexibility during the ongoing health crisis. During the lockdown, the company allowed select employees to work from home. Furthermore, Apple has released a new series of remote learning videos that help facilitate at-home education—working from home? Here are some useful apps and services that will make your life easy.