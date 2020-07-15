Best Buy Is Offering Four Months of Free Apple News+ for New Subscribers

Best Buy is now offering four months of free Apple News+ for new subscribers. Anyone in the U.S. can avail of this offer by heading over to Best Buy. It is not clear whether the offer is also available for those who had previously subscribed to Apple News+ and canceled the subscription, though it is not.

All you need to do is check out Best Buy and add the offer to your cart. You will receive an email with Trial promo code once you make the payment and checkout on Best Buy. It is worth noting that Apple News+ automatically renews after the three or four months of the free trial. The offer is only available for Apple users in the United States. Typically, new Apple News+ subscribers get 1-month of the free trial, followed by $9.99/month. In other words, the four-month trial offer is worth nearly $40.

Recently, The New York Times pulled out of Apple News+ and removed all of its articles. According to the publication, Apple News+ does not “align with its strategy of building direct relationships with paying readers.” Apple News+ debuted in 2019 and allowed subscribers to discover and read news from their favorite publication. The company has partnered with some of the most prominent news publications like The Los Angeles Times, Conde Nast, Vanity Fair, and Wired.

The disagreement between publishers and Apple is not something new. Last year, New York Times CEO warned publishers that they would lose control over their product by partnering with Apple News+. On a related note, this week Apple announced six months of free Apple News+ subscription for iPad Buyers on Verizon.

New to Apple News+? Here is a list of all the magazines and newspapers available on the platform.

