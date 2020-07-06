Amazon Is Offering Huge Discounts on AirPods Pro, 13-Inch MacBook Pro

Amazon and others were offering some great deals on Apple Products this 4th of July. Don’t worry if you missed the deals. Amazon is now offering huge discounts on AirPods Pro and 13-inch MacBook Pro while B&H on the 16-inch MacBook Pro. Thats not all, we have also discovered great deals on Apple accessories.

AirPods Pro

AirPods Pro is arguably one of the most popular true wireless earbuds. Amazon has slashed the AirPods Pro price and is offering a discount of $34. This means the AirPods Pro is now available at $216 as opposed to $250. AirPod Pro offers noise cancellation, ergonomic silicone tops, and up to 24-hours of battery life.

➤Deal [Amazon]

13-inch MacBook Pro

Are you planning to buy a MacBook Pro? This might be the best time as the latest 13-inch MacBook Pro is available at a discount of $200. The 13-inch MacBook Pro is now available at $1,799 as opposed to $1,999. It comes with the new Magic Keyboard, 10th Gen Intel Processors, True Tone Retina display, and much more.

➤Deal [Amazon]

16-inch MacBook Pro

The 16-inch MacBook Pro is now available at a discounted price. B&H is offering a 16-inch MacBook Pro with 1TB Storage at $2,499 which translates to a discount of $300 from the regular price of $ 2,799. The listing mentions “Limited supply at this price”, so if you planning to buy one, better hurry up.

Apart from the large Retina Display, the 16-inch MacBook Pro features a redesigned Magic keyboard, 9th Gen Intel processor, and up to 16GB of RAM.

➤Deal [B&H]

Apple Accessories

We have curated a bunch of USB-C chargers for your MacBook and wireless chargers for the iPhone. Amazon is offering a great deal on accessories, please note that you have to enter coupon code for some products.

CHOETECH Dual Wireless Charger, Qi-Certified, for $28.99 using coupon code “L2L8LHZR” Deal [Amazon]

RAVPower 61W USB-C Dual Port GaN charger with USB-C and USB-A port for $24.99 Deal [Amazon]

Anker 10W wireless charger for $9.49 Deal [Amazon]

Choetech 2-pack wireless charger for $19.99- Deal [Amazon]

Aukey 60W USB-C and USB-A port for $29.99- Deal [Amazon]

If you end up taking advantage of any of the deals, drop a comment and let us know!

Note: We may earn a commission for purchases from the links above, which helps us keep the site running.