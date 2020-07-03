Best Fourth of July Deals on MacBooks and AirPods

With the Fourth of July weekend coming up, now is a good time to buy an Apple product that you have been eyeing for so long as major retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and B&H are offering heavy discounts on them.

Depending on whether you want a MacBook Pro or MacBook Air, Amazon has you covered with some sweet deals on them. Sadly, there are no notable deals on the iPad or iPad Pro lineup likely because they are in high demand due to everyone working from home and there being a supply-demand imbalance. The best deals you will find for the Fourth of July weekend are on Macs, though Best Buy has a pretty tempting discount on the HomePod as well.

MacBook Air

The MacBook Air is a good machine for students and users who have a relatively light workload. The base variant of the machine with 256GB storage usually retails for $999, but Amazon has discounted it by $99 to $899. The 512GB variant also sees a similar discount to $1,199 from $1,299.

➤ Deal [Amazon]

MacBook Pro

Depending on whether you want the 13-inch or 16-inch MacBook Pro, Amazon has some good deals on the machines.

Selected 13-inch MacBook Pro models have been discounted by $100. The 8th gen. base model with 512GB SSD is available for $1,399 instead of $1,499. The machine is sadly out of stock right now though and will only be stocked by the first week of August.

➤ Deal [Amazon]

The 16-inch MacBook Pro has better deals available on Amazon. The base variant with a 6-core Core i7 processor, 512GB SSD, and Radeon Pro 5300M GPU is available for $2,149, instead of $2,399. The more powerful 8-core variant with 1TB SSD is discounted by $300 which brings its price down to $2,499 from $2,799. Both variants are in stock so you should be able to get it by next week.

➤ Deal [Amazon]

HomePod

The Siri-powered speaker is not really as smart as Google Assistant or Alexa. However, when it comes to sound quality, there’s little that can give the HomePod a run for its money. Apple had already reduced the price of the speaker to $300, but Best Buy is making it even more tempting by reducing its price to $199. At that price point, the HomePod is a no brainer for its outstanding sound quality itself.

➤ Deal [Best Buy]

AirPods and AirPods Pro

AirPods and AirPods Pro are also available at a slight discount on Amazon. The AirPods Pro gets a $15 discount which drops its price to $234, while the AirPods with wireless charging case gets a bigger $20 discount that drops its price to $139.

➤ Deal [Amazon]

Apple Accessories

Plenty of USB-C chargers for iPhones and MacBooks are also on sale for the Fourth of July weekend. Check them out below:

If you end up taking advantage of any of the deals, drop a comment and let us know!

