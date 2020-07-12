The Best Cheap iPad and iPad Pro Screen Protectors

It’s no secret that Apple’s iPad lineup offers the best tablet experience in the market. With an expansive lineup, the company has smartly catered to all types of consumers. Before you order a new iPad or iPad Pro, it’s always advisable to get a screen protector for your shiny new iPad. Here are the best-tempered screen protectors for iPad and iPad Pro to safeguard its screen from scratches and fingerprints.

You should use a screen protector so that your iPad’s display doesn’t get scratched easily. Screen protectors are always good for adding extra protection to the device display. Personally, I use screen protectors on my iPhone and iPad and replace them every year. This way my display remains squeaky clean with no scratches.

If you are keeping your new iPad/iPad Pro for a couple of years or even longer, it only becomes more important to protect the screen. Also, keep in mind, well-kept displays on older iPads usually fetch a good price while trading-in or even when you want to sell it privately. In this article, we have curated some of the best screen protectors for iPad and iPad Pro.

Best iPad and iPad Pro Screen Protectors

When it comes to screen protectors, expensive isn’t always better. Based on tests and reviews, we haven’t seen more expensive protectors offer additional protection over the cheaper ones. The glass used in screen protectors we have recommended is the same quality or better compared to the more expensive ones. First, we will mention the screen protectors for the iPad (10.2-inch) model. Apple says it’s their most-popular iPad from the lineup.

1. iCarez Matte Screen Protector

If you are planning to use the iPad for reading and watching media, then you can go with this matte screen protector. It’s hard coated for scratch-proof protection. The company claims that a hardness level of 3H-4H and it’s easy to install and remove without leaving any bubbles. It will also not create any compatibility issues with the Apple Pencil. The package comes with 2 screen protectors and it’s priced at $8.95 on Amazon.

2. Supershieldz Screen Protector

I personally prefer glass screen protectors over the matte ones as it offers better clarity and visibility. The Supershieldz screen protector is made from high-quality tempered glass for maximum scratch and drop protection. The screen protector offers a 9H level of hardness and a high-level of clarity to maintain the original touch experience.

Supershieldz has added hydrophobic and oleophobic coating to reduce sweat and fingerprints on the protector as well. You get 2-pack in the package and it’s priced at $10 on Amazon.

3. OMOTON Screen Protector

OMOTON screen protector offers one of the best protection for your iPad’s display without adding any significant bulk to it. The screen protector is only 0.26mm in thickness and provides screen sensitivity like the display itself. OMOTON claims high transparency for clear viewing of the display. And lastly, the oleophobic coating keeps it free of oil and fingerprints. The deal comes in a pack of 2 and costs $11 on Amazon.

4. amFilm Screen Protector

amFilm claims a number of protective functions for the iPad display. The company offers a 9H level of scratch resistance, high transparency, and a highly responsive screen protector with only 0.33mm of thickness. Oleophobic coating is also there to keep it free from fingerprints. As expected, it comes in a pack of 2 and the pricing is set at $12 on Amazon.

5. JETech Screen Protector

JETech offers a high hardness level of 9H. It’s made with high-quality premium tempered glass with rounded edges. The thickness stands at 0.33mm. You only get one unit with the purchase. The screen protector is priced at $14 on Amazon.

Best iPad Pro Screen Protectors

The list below is compatible with both the 2018 and 2020 iPad Pro (12.9-inch).

1. iCarez Anti-glare Matte Screen Protector

iCarez offers a matte screen protector with hardness level of 3H-4H. It provides a nice cutout at the top for Face ID support. iCarez is claiming a true touch sensitivity with a paper-like feeling for Apple Pencil. The package comes with 2-pack and it’s priced at $10 on Amazon.

2. Paperlike Screen Protector

As the name suggests, the Paperlike screen protector offers paper-like touch, friction, and feel. It packs a matte surface and its designed with no glare function. Paperlike offers high touch sensitivity so that it will feel quite smooth and responsive when drawing, writing, and sketching. The pricing is set at $14 on Amazon.

3. SPARIN Screen Protector

This 9H hardness tempered glass screen protector can effectively protect your device from scratches and smudges in daily use. The screen protector provides an accurate touch experience when using an Apple Pencil. It is priced at $15 on Amazon and comes in a pack of two.

4. UniqueMe Screen Protector

As you already know, the 2020 iPad Pro comes with a redesigned camera setup. The UniqueMe screen protector offers protection on display as well as a camera module on the back. The company is claiming a 9H level of hardness with scratch-resistant tempered glass. The protector offers the oleophobic layer that prevents water, oil, and dust marks. You also get 99.99% transparency that preserves the original screen and picture brightness.

It comes with 4-pack – 2 pack for a screen protector and 2 pack for camera lens protector. It is priced at $15.

5. PERFECTSIGHT Screen Protector

PERFECTSIGHT offers the ability to filter Blue light to protect your eyes. The screen protector is only 0.3mm thick and maintains high sensitivity using Apple Pencil. You also get usual goodies such as Face ID cutout, oleophobic coating, curved edged design. It is priced at $36 on Amazon.

Which iPad model are you planning to buy? Go through the list above, apply the screen protector, and protect your iPad from daily wear and tear. While you are at it, do let us know which screen protector you bought from the list.

