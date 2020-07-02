BMW Connected App Gains Apple Car Key Support

Rumors about Apple’s CarKey feature was doing rounds way before it was announced at the WWDC. As we saw in Keynote, BMW is the first car manufacturer to support Car Keys. Now BMW has added support for the Car Key feature via the BMW Connected app.



Car Key feature allows iOS users to unlock and control certain car settings with a virtual key. The key in this case is your iPhone or Apple Watch. Apart from basic functionality, Car Key users will also be able to share access to their cars with friends and family. In other words, the Car Key will replace your car keyfobs and turn it into something more futuristic.

The best part is that Car Key lets you decide the level of access before sharing your car. Trunk Access is useful if you only want to give access to the trunk, Access only mode allows guests to unlock the car but not drive it. Lastly, Access & Drive mode grants complete access to the car and is equivalent to handing out your keys.

The Car Key feature is currently supported on a range of BMW cars including 1, 2, 3, 4,5, 6, 7, 8 Series, X5, X6, X7, X6M, and Z4 if manufactured after January 2020. Only the recently manufactured BMW models are supported. Meanwhile, you can use the BMW Connected app to check whether your vehicle is compatible or not.

In order to use the Car Key feature, you need to have iPhone XR, iPhone XS, or the Apple Watch Series 5. Furthermore, your iPhone should be running iOS 13.6 which is currently in beta and will soon be released. That apart, you can download and use the BMW Connected app from the App Store.