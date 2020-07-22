This Brilliant iPadOS 15 Concept Features Everything iPadOS 14 Should Have Included

Apple introduced some major changes to the iPhone’s home screen by adding widgets support with iOS 14. Sadly, the changes do not carry over to iPadOS 14 with iPad owners only getting the redesigned widgets. An iPadOS 15 concept from designer Parker Ortolani envisions how the next version of iPadOS is going to look like with features like App Library, dedicated Widget Tray, and more.

In the concept, the artist envisions Apple bringing App Library to the iPad with iPadOS 15. It will be accessible via a dedicated button on the far left side of the dock and will contain a list of all the installed apps on the iPad. The Home screen will have a modular approach and allow users to place apps and widgets anywhere they want. There will also be a Widget Tray that will house all the available widgets.

Similar to macOS Big Sur, the artist envisions iPadOS 15 with a Pro Menu that can be accessed by swiping down from the top-left corner. This menu will provide one with access to their notifications, the Settings app, app updates, and provide options to quickly restart their iPad or put it to sleep. The Control Center has also been redesigned in the concept so that it does not take over the entire screen.

Honestly, this iPadOS 15 concept is what iPadOS 14 should have been. The Pro Menu, the tweaked Control Center, and the redesigned Home screen experience is what the OS needs. One can hope that next year with iPadOS 15, Apple actually gets around to making these changes to its OS.

What do you think about this iPadOS 15 concept? Do you think Apple should bring these changes to the next version of iPadOS? Drop a comment and let us know your thoughts!