Get the iPhone 12 in Solid Gold for $23,000 When It Launches Later This Year

Owning an iPhone is often equated with status. Few iPhone users go the extra mile to customize their iPhones. Caviar is a Russian company known for offering gold exterior for iPhones. They also launched a Tesla Cybertruck inspired iPhone 11 Pro Cyberphone. Now Caviar has come up with a new Gold version for iPhone 12 that will be released later this year.

Caviar says the iPhone 12 gold case will go on sale in October. On a related note, Apple will launch the new iPhone 12 series sometime in October. The company purchases iPhones from Apple and replace the original casing with their own. Perhaps this is the reason why it will take some time for Caviar to get their hands on iPhone 12 once it is launched.

An ingot of one-piece 750-content gold in your hands: Caviar iPhone 12 Pro Victory Pure Gold – modified smartphone with a precious body. Completely made of gold, it fascinates and attracts eyes. The fine work on artistic engraving on the jewelry metal, encrusting with 8 shining diamonds, rich decorative ornament in the Russian national style. Caviar iPhone 12 Pro Victory Pure Gold is created for the true connoisseurs of luxury.

The pure gold casing is engraved with traditional Russian floral motifs. Meanwhile, the V shape supposedly stands for “victory and superiority.” Furthermore, Caviar also adds a couple of diamonds. Caviar has priced base model iPhone 12 at $23,380, while the top of the line iPhone 12 Pro Max is priced at $24,540. You can choose between 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB variants.

Our Take

As you might have figured out by now, the Gold iPhone 12 looks overdone. The engraving and the golden plates add a new dimension of ugliness to the device. If you have the money and don’t care about design, then the gold Caviar iPhone 12 might be just for you.