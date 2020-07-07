Deal: AirPods With Wireless Charging Case Down to Its Lowest-Ever Price of $149

Despite the heavy demand, Apple’s AirPods are frequently on discount on Amazon. This time around though, the AirPods with wireless charging case have been discounted by a staggering $49 thereby bringing its price down to the lowest-ever we have ever tracked.

The AirPods with wireless charging case usually retails for $199. However, Amazon has discounted it by $49.02 to bring its price down to $149.98, the lowest-ever we have ever seen. For comparison, the AirPods with wired charging case retail for $159, though they are usually available for $139. This means that you can get the AirPods with the wireless charging case just paying $10 extra over the regular model.

This is an outstanding deal and if you have been thinking about buying the AirPods for a long time, you should definitely pull the trigger on them. The AirPods are also in stock and Amazon says you should get them by early next week. The deal is unlikely to last for a long time so you should definitely place your order as soon as possible. You can also get the AirPods with the AppleCare bundle by paying another $29 extra for a total value of $178.98. This will cover your AirPods warranty by two years and also include coverage of two accidental damages for a small fee of $29.

➤ Deal [Amazon]

The AirPods Pro is also on discount on Amazon, though by a paltry $15 which brings its price down to $234.

➤ Deal [Amazon]