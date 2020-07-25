Deal: Amazon Offering Great Discounts on iPads, MacBook Pro, AirPods, More

Another week and we have a roundup of some of the best deals on Apple products on Amazon for the week. Depending on whether you want to buy a MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, or even the AirPods, Amazon has you covered with some pretty good deals.

Before you jump on the deals below, if you are confused as to which MacBook you should buy for your use case, make sure to check out our MacBook buying guide.

MacBook Air

The deals on the new 2020 MacBook Air from Amazon are not that enticing. It is only offering a $50 discount on the base 256GB variant meaning you can get it for $949 + taxes. The 512GB variant seeing a higher $100 discount that brings its price to $1,199. I will strongly recommend you not to buy the MacBook Air though if you have a heavy workload as the machine is only good for basic use.

16-inch MacBook Pro

The 16-inch MacBook is usually almost always discounted by $300 on Amazon. This week is no different as the base as well as the 8-core Core i9 variants are discounted by $300 which brings their price down to $2,099 and $2,499, respectively. Stocks are limited though so make sure to buy the variant that you are interested in as soon as possible.

13-inch MacBook Pro

The base 8th gen. variants of the 13-inch MacBook Pro are not listed with any discount on Amazon currently. However, you can get the more powerful 10th gen. variant with 512GB or 1TB of storage space for a $150 discount. This means the $1,800 model is available for $1,649, while the top of the line model which is usually priced at $1,999 can be purchased for only $1,849.

iPad Pro and iPad mini

The latest iPad Pro and iPad mini from Apple is also on sale on Amazon. iPads have been in heavy demand since the pandemic hit so you should buy it as soon as possible if you are interested in it. Selected variants of the 12.9-inch iPad Pro are discounted by $50 on Amazon currently, though they will only be back in stock by next week.

The iPad mini deal sees Amazon slashing the price of the 64GB Wi-Fi iPad mini by $49 to $349.99 from $399.

AirPods

Amazon not only has the AirPods and AirPods Pro in stock but it is also offering a pretty decent discount on them. The regular AirPods with the wired charging case can be purchased for $134.95 ($24.05 off). As for the variant with the wireless charging case, you can get it for $164.95 after a $34.05 discount.

If you are looking to buy the AirPods Pro, Amazon has them listed for $229.95 after a $19.05 discount. There’s also an AppleCare+ bundle that can be purchased for $258.95.

iPhone and Mac Accessories

Check out some useful iPhone and Mac accessories that are on discount on Amazon below.

Aukey 60W USB-C GaN charger with USB-C and USB-A ports for $22.99 ($7 off) – Deal

Choetech 61W USB-C GaN charger for $23.99 ($5 off) – Deal

RAVPower 90W GaN charger with 2 USB-C ports for $45.99 ($9 off) – Deal

RAVPower 61W USB-C GaN charger for $24.99 ($5 off) – Deal

Choetech 10000mAh 18W powerbank for $22.99 ($5 off) – Deal

Choetech 3-port 18W car charger with USB-C port for $5.99 – Deal

Aukey 6ft USB-C to Lightning cable for $12.99 – Deal

Choetech 4ft USB-C to Lightning cable for $9.99 – Deal

Choetech USB-C to HDMI adapter for MacBooks for $11.99 – Deal

If you find a better deal on any of the Apple products listed above, do drop a comment and let our readers know!

