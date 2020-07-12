Deal: Amazon Has Great Discounts on MacBooks, AirPods, and More

Another week and Amazon again has some great discounts on MacBooks, AirPod, and more. If you are planning to buy a new Apple product anytime soon, check out all the deals below.

The deals on the 16-inch MacBook Pro are particularly attractive, though Amazon has also discounted selected configurations of the 13-inch MacBook Pro and MacBook Air as well.

16-inch MacBook Pro

The base 16-inch MacBook Pro with 512GB SSD and 6-core Core i7 processor usually retails for $2,499. However, you can currently get it for just $2,140 after a $250 discount. The 1TB version with an 8-core processor is currently discounted by $300 which brings its price down to $2,499 from $2,799. While we have seen slightly lower prices for the latter configuration of the 16-inch MacBook Pro, this is still a very good deal that you can take advantage of. Amazon is also offering a bundle with Apple Care+ which is also available on discount.

You can get an additional discount of $50 if you use your Amazon Rewards Visa Card to complete the transaction.

13-inch MacBook Pro

Amazon has also discounted selected variants of the 13-inch MacBook Pro. The base model is not discounted, but the 512GB variant with the 8th gen. Core i5 processor has been discounted by $100 to $1,399. The more powerful 10th gen processor with 512GB storage sees a bigger discount of $149 that brings its price down to $1,649.99. Sadly though, almost all variants of the 13-inch MacBook Pro are currently out of stock and Amazon will only be able to ship them by the second or third week of August.

MacBook Air

The MacBook Air has also been discounted by $50 on Amazon bringing its price down to $949 from $999. You can get an additional $60 off by using your Amazon Rewards Visa Card. The 512GB model sees a slightly higher discount of $100 meaning you can get it for $1,199 instead of $1,299.

AirPods and AirPods Pro

Admittedly, the deal on the AirPods Pro is not among the best that we have seen. Nonetheless, Amazon has the $249 wireless earbuds discounted to $232.50 ($16.50 off). They are in stock and will be delivered to you by the end of this week.

The regular AirPods see a slightly higher discount of $25. This means instead of $159, you will be paying only $134 for them. The one with the wireless charging case has been discounted by $30 to $169 instead of its usual price of $199.

Apple Accessories

We have curated a bunch of USB-C chargers for your MacBook and wireless chargers for the iPhone. Amazon is offering a great deal on accessories, please note that you have to enter coupon code for some products.

CHOETECH Dual Wireless Charger, Qi-Certified, for $28.99: Deal [Amazon]

RAVPower 61W USB-C Dual Port GaN charger with USB-C and USB-A port for $24.99: Deal [Amazon]

Anker 10W wireless charger for $9.49: Deal [Amazon]

Choetech 2-pack wireless charger for $19.99: Deal [Amazon]

Aukey 60W USB-C and USB-A port for $29.99: Deal [Amazon]

If you end up buying any of the Apple products on discount mentioned above, do drop a comment and let us know about it!

