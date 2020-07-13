Deal: 16-inch MacBook Pro and AirPods Pro Discounted to Their Lowest Prices Ever

Two of Apple’s most popular products in recent times — the 16-inch MacBook Pro and the AirPods Pro — are heavily discounted by Amazon and Woot right now. Both devices are at their lowest prices ever that we have tracked so far.

16-inch MacBook Pro

The 16-inch MacBook Pro is frequently discounted by $200-$300, but this time around, Amazon has discounted the base model by $400. This brings its price down to $1,999 from $2,399. The discounted price will be shown as $2,099.99 in the listing but you will get another $100 discount at checkout. The high-end pre-configured model with the 8-core Core i9 processor, 16GB RAM, and Radeon Pro 5500M GPU has also been discounted by $400 meaning you can get it for $2,399 instead of $2,799. Again, this among the lowest prices that we have tracked for this machine so if you have been planning on buying the 16-inch MacBook Pro for a long time, this is the time to pull the trigger on it.

AirPods Pro

The AirPods Pro has also been discounted to its lowest price ever on W00t. The AirPods Pro usually retails for $249, but Woot has discounted them by $35 to $214.99. The listing will show the discount as $224.99, but you will get an additional $10 discount after adding the wireless earbuds to your cart. The discount is a part of Woot’s 16th birthday and is only available for today.

If you are interested in the regular AirPods, they have been discounted by $25 on Amazon. This means instead of $159, you will be paying only $134 for them. The one with the wireless charging case has been discounted by $30 to $169 instead of its usual price of $199.

