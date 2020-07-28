DigiTimes: iPhone 12 Announcement ‘Scheduled’ for September

There have been conflicting reports about the iPhone 12 launch this year. The pandemic has caused the development schedule of the device to be delayed by a few months which has led to rumors that the iPhone 12 launch could be delayed by up to November. However, a DigiTimes report claims otherwise saying that Apple will unveil the iPhone 12 lineup in September 2020 “as scheduled.”

The report also highlights that the pricing strategy that Apple will adopt for its iPhone 12 lineup could play an important role in smartphone sales bouncing back in the second half of 2020.

With the 5G phone segment likely to become a main battlefield of the global handset market in the second half of 2020, pricing strategies adopted by different vendors, Apple in particular, will be crucial to see whether their efforts could stimulate smartphone sales in the latter half of the year, according to industry observers.

Smartphone sales have taken a battering due to the ongoing pandemic and lockdown across the world. Companies are now trying to attract customers by launching new smartphones with 5G connectivity as a highlight.

The report only claims that Apple will announce the iPhone 12 lineup in September. It is entirely possible that the company would then release the models in October or even early November. Apple had adopted this strategy with the iPhone X in 2017 where it launched it in early November despite unveiling it in September. Various reports suggest Apple could launch the non-Pro iPhone 12 models in September itself and then follow it up with the launch of the iPhone 12 Pro in October.

DigiTimes does have a flaky record when it comes to Apple leaks so its best to take this report with a pinch of salt for now.