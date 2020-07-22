Find My App Helps Police Recover iPhone Owned by Former UK Prime Minister’s Family Member

Find My App has once again helped catch an iPhone thief. Interestingly, the app has also helped the U.K police solve a trespassing case. The thief was caught trespassing private property, and the owner took a photograph of the incident on his iPhone 8. Soon enough, a struggle ensued, and the perpetrator snatched the iPhone from the property owner.

Things got interesting as the property owner is father in law of former British Prime Minister, David Cameron. The incident occurred at Cameron’s father-in-law, Sir Reginald Sheffield’s estate located at Flixborough Grange.

Jeremy Evans, prosecuting, told Grimsby Crown Court that Sir Reginald, company director of the Normanby estate, near Scunthorpe, was driving a Subaru at Flixborough Grange when he noticed people there in a VW Golf.

It is reported that Wilks was present in the car and was also in possession of a trails bike. Sir Reginald, captured the trespassers on his iPhone 8. However, the perpetrator, Andrew Wilks, opened the car door and snatched the iPhone. As expected, the police sprung into action and tracked Wilks down by using Find My App.

Interestingly, the thief, Wilks stole the iPhone so that he couldn’t be identified. However, it is the trail of this very iPhone that lead the police to him. Local authorities have reportedly jailed the Wilks for 18 months. Anthony Wilks is a habitual offender and has been charged for 32 offenses including assaults, thefts, and more. He has also served a two and half year prison sentence.

Our Take

Previously, Find My App has helped nail down thieves and recover the stolen iPhones. Apart from assisting users in finding stolen iPhones, the Find My App also helps keep track of your friends and family. Once your device is marked as lost, the content will automatically be locked and will require a password to unlock. Furthermore, the app can also be set to display your phone number and a short message on the locked device.