17-Year Old Florida Teen Accused of Orchestrating Twitter Hack Arrested

Earlier this month, Twitter accounts like Apple, Elon Musk, Barack Obama, Bill Gates, and many others were compromised. The hacker asked followers to send Bitcoin, which will be doubled and returned to the same address. Now local authorities in Florida have caught a 17-year old and taken him into custody. He is charged with 30 counts of felony and is allegedly the mastermind behind the Twitter hack.

The magnitude and severity of the hack was such that Twitter couldn’t stop the exploit for hours. As a last resort, they blocked verified accounts from tweeting on the platform. According to the local newspaper, the teenager is accused of the hack and is charged with 30 counts, including fraud, communication, and fraudulent use of personal information.

Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren filed 30 felony charges against the teen this week for “scamming people across America” in connection with the Twitter hack that happened on July 15. The charges he’s facing include one count of organized fraud, 17 counts of communications fraud, one count of fraudulent use of personal information with over $100,000 or 30 or more victims, 10 counts of fraudulent use of personal information and one count of access to computer or electronic device without authority.

The hacker had access to Twitter’s internal tool, which allowed him to impersonate several famous people and companies. FBI, IRS, US Secret Service, and Florida law came together and investigated the Bitcoin scam. Interestingly, the teenager is charged as an adult, and the state attorney says, “This was not an ordinary 17-year old.”

The teenager has allegedly scammed people out of more than $100,000 worth of Bitcoin. Furthermore, he is said to have scammed people in separate instances as well. Twitter claims the hack used social engineering approach and successfully attacked 120 accounts. He also accessed direct messages of 36 Twitter users and downloaded data for seven other users.