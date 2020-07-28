Apple Could Be Working on Future AirPods with Bone Conducting Tech for Improved Audio

Apple has released two versions of AirPods—AirPods and AirPods Pro—and it has plans to launch high-end over-the-ear headphones with various interesting features. The company could also be working on more audio products, including the one which has bone conduction technology for improved audio, as per a new patent.

A patent filed by Apple was recently granted by the USPTO (United States Patent & Trademark Office), and it shows how the company is vying to improve audio immersion and quality by using two methods of audio delivery. Apart from the usual air-based method, the iPhone maker is looking to create headphones that also add a bone conductor to the mix.

The company’s solution uses both air conduction and bone conduction for richer and more immersive audio. Bone conduction is a technology that delivers audio through a human’s skull and into the ears with the help of vibrations. This allows ears to be free to hear ambient audio or for other uses. However, bone conduction can’t deliver the full audio spectrum that a human’s ears can understand. For example, a human ear can hear 20Hz – 20KHz audio frequencies, but the skull can only effectively transmit sub-4KHz frequencies.

Some users can also feel a tickling sensation due to vibrations on the skull, reducing comfort. Apple has a solution to the problem, though. It plans to process low-range and mid-range frequencies using compressors to reduce the dynamic range and deliver the compressed signals through a combined component and pass them through the bone conductor. High-range frequencies, on the other hand, are delivered through air conduction.

So what’s the use of doing all the extra work? Well, Apple claims in its patent that the air conduction driver won’t jam-pack a user’s ears so that they can hear ambient noise. This means that the whole package allows a user to enjoy high-quality audio while also hearing sound from the environment.

Our Take

We think that the patent from Apple is interesting but could be a better fit for AR glasses or an AR headset more than headphones. Since AR glasses and AR headsets are worn over the skull in such a way that the frame sits closer to the temple area, making it easier for a bone conductor to pass on the audio. Headsets, on the other hand, are not designed to sit closer to the temple, making it harder to implement a bone conductor.

What do you think of this patent? Would you buy such an audio product if it ever comes out? Let us know in the comments section below.