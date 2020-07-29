iOS 14: How to Dismiss Incoming Call Notification on iPhone Without Rejecting Them

With iOS 14, Apple is finally adding a small incoming call notification banner on the iPhone. It’s a huge convenience feature as you no longer have an incoming call taking the full screen while you are watching a video, playing a game, etc. The latest addition of pop-up call banner at the top and allows you to receive or decline the call or even dismiss incoming call notification on the iPhone without rejecting them.

For years, iPhone owners have requested the better implementation of the incoming call screen. With the iOS 14 update, you can finally dismiss the incoming call notification on iPhone without rejecting it and continue with your work. Follow the steps below to dismiss incoming call notification on iPhone.

Step #1: Open Settings app on the iPhone

Tap on the Settings icon on the iPhone and go to the Phone menu.

Step #2: Enable Banner for Incoming calls

Under the ‘Allow Phone to Access’ section, tap on Incoming Calls and make sure that the option is set to Banner.

From now on, whenever you are actively using your phone and a call arrives then you will see a small notification banner at the top with the End and Receieve buttons. Simply swipe up on the call notification and the action will hide the call notification in the background. You can see the indication of the incoming call in the upper left corner.

If you want to go back to the old full-screen incoming call notification then swipe down on the call notification and it will revert to the old incoming notification screen.

The method also works when you receive calls from FaceTime and other VoIP apps like WhatsApp, Skype, Messenger, and Viber.

How to Silence Incoming Calls Without Rejecting Them

Sometimes, you may only need to silence the incoming calls. In such cases, you can use the volume up/down button and the Power button to silence calls without rejecting them.

When you receive the call, simply press the volume up or volume down button once. Alternatively, you can press the Side button (or Sleep/Wake button) once to silence the call. After you silence a call it will continue to ring (silently) and you can answer if you change your mind.

Banner call notification in the iOS 14 is just one of the many features Apple announced at the online-only WWDC event. Don’t forget to check out the 100+ new iOS 14 features for iPhone that we have discovered so far. Have you installed the iOS 14 beta on your iPhone yet? How’s your experience so far? Sound off in the comments section below.

