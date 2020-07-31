How to Fix iPhone Issues like iPhone Stuck on Apple Logo, Error 4013

The iPhone is a wonderful example of Apple’s “It Just Works” philosophy. But there can be instances when your iPhone stops working for a variety of reasons. If your iPhone is stuck on the Apple Logo or in a boot loop, then it’s a trip to Apple’s service center which could turn out to be a costly affair. It’s annoying, not to mention all the iPhone data that you will lose due to the repair. There’s a way you can solve these issues at home though, by using Wondershare’s Dr.Fone.

What Is Wondershare Dr.Fone? Why Should You Download It?

There can be multiple reasons behind your iPhone getting stuck on the Apple logo or throwing the iPhone error 4013. It can be an upgrade issue (when trying to install the newest iOS on an older phone), hardware damage, or when you try to restore update from iTunes, or due to an unsuccessful jailbreak attempt. Using the Dr.Fone software, you can fix these issues like your iPhone stuck on Apple logo in just a few steps. It’s an all-in-one solution that helps you backup and restores data, unlock iPhone, recover lost data, and repair the iPhone.

Let’s take a look at Dr.Fone features.

Recover Data From Phone

Transfer Data Between Phone and Computer

Transfer WhatsApp Messages

Remove Phone Lock Screen or Apple ID

Backup and Restore Phone Data

Copy Data from one Phone to another

Erase Data

Fix iOS Issues such as stuck on Apple Logo, iPhone boot loop, and system repair

How to Fix iPhone Stuck on Apple Logo, iPhone Error 4013

Use Wondershare Dr.Fone

Follow our guide to repair your iPhone stuck on the Apple logo or iPhone Error 4013 using Dr.Fone.

Step #1: Download and install Dr.Fone on your Mac or PC. It supports both the Windows and macOS.

➤ Wondershare Dr.Fone: Download

Step #2: Open the software and from the home screen, you will find a bunch of menus and options.

Step #3: Navigate to the System Repair menu.

Step #4: It will open a separate app window with two modes to choose from – Standard Mode and Advanced Mode.

Step #5: The majority will be fine with the Standard mode as it can fix over 20 iOS problems including the black screen of death, stuck on Apple logo, iPhone error 14, etc. Standard Mode will let you retain the data while the Advanced Mode will erase all the data on the iPhone.

Step #6: The software will ask you to trust the connected computer. Give the necessary permission.

Step #7: Dr.Fone will detect your iPhone model with the latest software version available for iOS.

Step #8: Dr.Fone will ask you to download the latest firmware version.

Step #9: After the successful download process, click the Fix Now option and the software will bring your iPhone back to normal. During the installation time, don’t try to disconnect the iPhone from the PC or Mac.

The company claims to fix over 20 iPhone issues using the System Repair tool in the Dr.Fone software. As I mentioned, the Dr.Fone app isn’t limited to fixing iPhone issues. It’s full of other useful features.

Force Restart iPhone

People normally try to use the forced restart to fix an iPhone when it is stuck on the Apple logo. The process breaks the ongoing power cycle on your device. It may fix the iPhone black screen issue for you and it’s worth a try.

For iPhone 8 and later devices like iPhone X, iPhone XS, and iPhone 11 series, simply press and quickly release the Volume Up key, then do the same on the Volume Down key. Then press the Side key until your iPhone starts again.

If you are carrying an iPhone 7 or 7 Plus, then press the Volume Down and the Sleep/Wake button simultaneously to force restart your device.

For iPhone 6, iPhone 6S or earlier devices, the force restart action can be done by long-pressing the Home and Wake/Sleep button at the same time for at least 10 seconds. Your phone will vibrate and break the reboot loop.

Use Recovery Mode

Recovery Mode is the last thing you should try to fix the iPhone error 14 and iPhone boot loop issue. The method will completely wipe the data on the device. So make sure that you have the latest iPhone backup file on the PC or Mac. Or be prepared to set up the iPhone from scratch. Go through the steps below to put your iPhone in the Recovery mode.

Step #1: Connect your iPhone to the computer and open iTunes.

Step #2: Press and quickly release the Volume Up button. Press and quickly release the Volume Down button.

Step #3: Then, press and hold the Side button until you see the connect to iTunes screen.

The action will put the iPhone in recovery mode successfully. Click on Restore in the dialog box and follow the on-screen instructions to restore your iPhone and resolve the iPhone stuck on Apple logo issue.

Check USB Port and Connector

iPhone error 4013 might be due to a faulty USB connector or cable. Follow the below checklist and see if it fixes the issue for you.

Make sure you are using an Apple USB port.

Check the cable connection if it connects properly.

Reconnect the cable to see if it works.

Use a different USB port.

Try to plug into another PC.

Clean Up Space on iPhone

Users might get iPhone error 4013 while updating the iOS software to the latest version. The problem may arise due to insufficient storage on the device. You need to delete some large files or unused apps to make space on the iPhone.

It May Be a Hardware Problem

If the above-mentioned solutions aren’t working for you, then your iPhone stuck at the Apple logo might be due to a hardware problem on the device. In such cases, you have no choice but to rush to the nearest Apple Store to diagnose the problem.

Price and Availability

In most cases, Dr.Fone should fix the iPhone stuck on Apple logo or error 4013 issue for you. The software supports both the Windows and macOS. The full iOS toolkit is priced at $139.95.

Go ahead and give Dr.Fone a try. While you are at it, do let us know about your favorite feature in the comments section below.

Note: This is a sponsored post. The sponsored posts are not endorsements for the products or services. It helps us to make extra revenue to keep the website running, which you can read for free. Please support our sponsors by using their products.