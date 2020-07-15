iOS 14: How to Hide Home Screen Pages on iPhone

Apple is finally making changes to the fundamentals of the iOS operating system. With iOS 14, the company has added widget support to the home screen, implemented App Library, and it is now offering more ways to customize your iOS Home screen experience more than ever before. One such customization trick is to hide home screen pages on the iPhone. Yes, you heard it right.

The App Store is packed with millions of apps and games. It’s quite easy to fill up the home screen with an endless list of pages. Previously, there was no way to hide home screen pages meaning you could end up with rows and rows of pages. Thanks to App Library which categorizes all installed apps and games on your device on a single page, you can have just one home screen page on your iPhone. This will also be an ideal thing to do since App Library is at the end of the home screen pages and requires too much scrolling to access. So, here’s how you can hide home screen pages on your iPhone running iOS 14.

Hide Home Screen Pages on iPhone

Users can hide the home screen pages from the edit Home Screen menu. Follow the steps below to hide home screen pages on your iPhone.

Step 1: On your iPhone’s home screen, long-press on any app icon or black space and it will reveal the home page editor menu.

Step 2: Tap on the home screen indicator at the bottom.

Step 3: It will open the Edit Pages menu.

Step 4: Here, you will see all the home screen pages in a card-style UI.

Step 5: By default, all the home screen pages are enabled on your iPhone.

Step 6: Deselect the pages that you want to remove and hit the Done button at the upper right corner.

That’s it. Now, you won’t see any of the hidden pages on the home screen.

Can I Hide Main Home Screen Page or App Library?

Yes, you can hide the main home screen from the ‘Edit Pages’ menu. But you must have at least one home screen page on your iPhone. As for the App Library or iOS Today View menu, you can’t see or hide them from the ‘Edit Pages’ menu.

Here is how I use the function. I have kept all my most-used apps and widgets on the main home screen and hidden all the other home screen pages on my iPhone. That way, I’m able to access and use the App Library menu with a single right-swipe from the home screen. No need to go through four or five home screen pages to access App Library.

Even though you have removed home screen pages on the iPhone, new pages will automatically be created as you download new apps and games from the App Store in the future. Go through the steps below to change this behavior.

Step 1: Open the Settings app on the iPhone.

Step 2: Navigate to Home Screen option.

Step 3: From the ‘New App Downloads’ menu, choose App Library only.

From now on, all the newly installed apps and games will go directly to the App Library menu. You won’t see them on the home screen. When you re-add the home screens from the ‘Edit Pages’ menu, it will reappear with the same arrangements of apps, widgets, and icons as before.

Hide pages function is just the tip of the iOS 14 iceberg. Don’t forget to check out the 100+ new iOS 14 features for iPhone that we have discovered so far. Have you installed the iOS 14 beta on your iPhone yet? How’s your experience so far? Sound off in the comments section below.

Learn how to use the cool new iOS 14 features with our step-by-step guide: