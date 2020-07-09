How to Install iOS 14 Public Beta on iPhone

Apple today released the first public beta of iOS 14. If you did not install the first beta of the OS because you did not have a developer account, you can now do easily by joining Apple’s public beta program. After that, you will be easily able to install the iOS 14 public beta on your iPhone.

The first iOS 14 public beta is basically the second developer beta build of iOS 14. It will likely come with a number of bug fixes and improvements, though since it is still in beta, there are bound to be some bugs. Still, if this does not deter you from trying out iOS 14 on your iPhone, read the guide below to know how you can install the iOS 14 public beta on it.

Before you head over to install the public beta on your iPhone, you should read about all the new features in iOS 14.

Installing iOS 14 Public Beta on iPhone: Things to Know

Create a backup of your iPhone before installing the public beta as it can come in handy if you ever need to restore your device.

The data on your iPhone will not be touched in any way.

You can always leave the public beta program and go back to iOS 13.5.1 on your iPhone. Doing so will not format your iPhone.

You are likely going to run into some compatibility issues with third-party apps.

iOS 14 Compatible iPhones

iOS 14 is compatible with the same set of iPhones as iOS 13. Despite the addition of new features, Apple has not dropped support for any of the older iPhones with the OS.

2020 iPhone SE

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XS

iPhone XR

iPhone X

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone 8

iPhone 7 Plus

iPhone 7

iPhone 6s Plus

iPhone 6s

iPhone SE

iPod touch (7th generation)

How to Install iOS 14 Public Beta

You will first have to enroll in the iOS public beta program before you can install the iOS 14 public beta on your iPhone.

Step 1: Head over to Apple’s beta program website and click on the ‘Sign Up’ button. Proceed to sign up for the program using your Apple ID. You must have logged into your iPhone using the same ID as well.

Step 2: From the page that opens, select the OS whose beta program you want to join.

Step 3: On your iPhone, head over to Apple’s public beta site and log in with the same Apple account.

Step 4: Go to the iOS tab and then select the Download profile option. You should be prompted to download the profile for which you will need to tap Allow in Safari.

Step 5: With the profile downloaded, go to the Settings app where you will see a Profile Downloaded option. If you do not see the option in the Settings app, just go to Settings -> General -> Profile.

Step 6: Tap on it and from the pop-up that comes up, tap on Install, and proceed to confirm this by entering your iPhone’s passcode. You will have to tap on Install two more times after this after which the public beta profile will be finally installed on your iPhone.

Step 7: With the iOS public beta profile installed on your iPhone, go to Settings -> General -> Software Update and tap on Download and Install.

If the update does not show up for download, restart your phone and then look for a software update again. Once the update shows up, proceed to download and install it as you would do with any other regular iOS update.

You will automatically get an OTA update for all future beta releases of iOS 14 from Apple. Since this is a beta release of iOS 14, you will encounter some bugs in the system. Make sure to report them to Apple so that they can be fixed in future beta releases.