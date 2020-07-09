Apple Releases iOS 13.6 GM to Developers

While Apple already unveiled iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 during WWDC 2020 and released their developer beta versions, we won’t see a final release of those operating systems for the next few months. Until then, Apple is expected to release at least one iOS and iPadOS update, including iOS 13.6 and iPadOS 13.6. Today, the company has released the GM versions of iOS 13.6 and iPadOS 13.6.

Apple has released iOS 13.6 GM and iPadOS 13.6 GM today, one week after releasing iOS 13.6 Beta 3 and iPadOS 13.6 Beta 3 to developers. The updates are now available to download via Apple Developer Center and the OTA (over the air) method on compatible devices that have an appropriate developer beta profile installed.

iOS 13.6 GM is compatible with iPhone 6s and upwards, while iPadOS 13.6 GM is compatible with iPad Air 2, iPad Mini 4, and upwards. While the official changelog hasn’t been released yet by Apple, expect the company to have fixed critical bugs and improved the performance and stability of the system. We will update the article if we find any new features or design changes.

With iOS 13.6 Beta 2 and iPadOS 13.6 Beta 2, Apple introduced greater control over the automatic installation of system updates, a new Symptoms section in the Health app, and the ability to remember reading positions for articles in the Apple News app. iOS 13.6 and iPadOS 13.6 also bring the ability to listen to audio versions of some articles for Apple News+ subscribers. Apple will also release CarKey with iOS 13.6.