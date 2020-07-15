Apple Releases iOS 13.6 and iPadOS 13.6 with Apple News+ Audio Stories, Apple News Today, Digital Car Keys

Apple had unveiled iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 last month but there’s still time before the updates are rolled out to users. The company released three beta versions of iOS 13.6 and iPadOS 13.6 over the past couple of months, and now it has released iOS 13.6 and iPadOS 13.6 for users. These updates can now be installed on compatible iPhones and iPads via the OTA method (over the air).

The iOS 13.6 and iPadOS 13.6 updates are now available for everyone who has an iPhone that’s compatible with iOS 13 or an iPad that’s compatible with iPadOS 13. These updates have been released two weeks after Apple released the third developer beta builds of iOS 13.6 and iPadOS 13.6 and more than one month after releasing the first developer beta versions of iOS 13.5.5 and iPadOS 13.5.5.

Apple is introducing greater control over the automatic installation of system updates on iPhones and iPads with iOS 13.6 and iPadOS 13.6. Other new features include the new Symptoms section in the Health app, and the ability to remember the reading position of a user in the Apple News app.

Apple News+ Audio Stories

With the iOS 13.6 and iPadOS 13.6 updates, Apple is introducing several new features for Apple News and Apple News+. Starting today, the company will produce 20 audio stories per week across a wide range of categories, narrated by professional voice actors, and make them available for Apple News+ subscribers.

Apple News Today

A daily audio news briefing—Apple News Today—will also be made available for everyone every day from Monday to Friday. They will be narrated by Apple News editors and co-hosts Shumita Basu and Duarte Geraldino who guide listeners through some of the most fascinating stories. These audio narrations will be available through Apple News (in the new Audio tab) and Podcasts apps.

Curated Local News, CarPlay Compatibility For Apple News

The company is also adding more local news sources in the US, including The Charlotte Observer, The Miami Herald, and The News & Observer (Raleigh, North Carolina). Apple is also bringing support for Apple News in the CarPlay mode, and users can listen to audio stories and Apple News Today in their cars while they’re driving.

Lauren Kern, editor-in-chief of Apple News, “Apple News showcases so much great journalism, and we’re excited to help bring it to life in new ways with Apple News+ audio stories and a new daily news show, Apple News Today. We also greatly value our many local news partners — our new local news feature highlights their work for readers who live, and are interested, in those communities.”

Digital Car Keys

iPhones running iOS 13.6 can use the Digital Car Keys feature to lock, unlock, and start compatible cars. Users can share their Digital Car Keys easily via iMessage. Driver-specific profiles can also be configured with shared keys for full access or restricted driving. In case an iPhone’s battery dies and a user doesn’t have their physical keys, the iPhone reserves some power to allow a compatible car to be unlocked for up to five hours after the iPhone battery runs out.

Apple has added several other small features and made a few changes in iOS 13.6 and iPadOS 13.6, and you can read about all of them in our separate article.

Last month, Apple had also released the iOS 13.5.1 and iPadOS 13.5.1 updates with critical security fixes to break the Unc0ver jailbreak. However, the update seemed to have introduced a higher battery drain on some iPhones. The new iOS and iPadOS updates can be installed by navigating to System Preferences > Software Updates on your compatible iPhone or iPad.