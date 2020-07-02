iOS 14 Beta 1 vs iOS 13.5.1 Battery Life Comparison

When Apple announced iOS 14 at WWDC 2020 last month, it did not talk about any battery improvements. However, it is quite common for older iPhones to notice a decline in battery life after upgrading to a newer version of iOS. So, is it the same case with iOS 14 as well?

YouTuber iAppleBytes has compared the battery life of iOS 14 beta 1 and iOS 13.5.1 on an iPhone SE 2020 and iPhone 11 to see the impact of the update. The 2020 iPhone SE saw its battery life increase by just a slight margin while running iOS 14 beta 1. However, the difference is very minor — 2506 vs 2512 in Geekbench’s battery benchmark while running iOS 13.5.1 and iOS 14 beta 1 — and unlikely to have any real-world impact.

The result of the iPhone 11 is the one that’s more interesting. The battery score of the device went from 3630 while running iOS 13.5.1 to 3988 while on iOS 14 beta 1. In the battery drain test, the device lasted nearly 36 minutes longer than it did while running iOS 13.5.1 as well. This is a big difference especially when one considers the fact that the iPhone 11 lineup already offers great battery life. Another thing to note is that this is the first beta of iOS 14 that we are talking about and Apple could further optimize the OS for better battery life. Or there’s always the possibility that there is a decline in battery life as Apple further adds finishing touches to the OS.

Have you installed the iOS 14 beta 1 on your iPhone? If so, how has the battery life been for you so far? Drop a comment and let us know!