Apple Releases iOS 14 Beta 3 and iPadOS 14 Beta 3 to Developers

Apple had unveiled iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 during its WWDC 2020 event in June, and then released their first developer beta versions on the same day. Two weeks later, the company released second developer beta builds of iOS 14 and iPadOS 14. Today, the company has released iOS 14 Beta 3 and iPadOS Beta 3 to developers.

The iOS 14 Beta 3 and the iPadOS 14 Beta 3 has been released to developers. The iOS 14 update is compatible with the first-generation iPhone SE and newer iPhones, while the iPadOS 14 update is compatible with the iPad Mini 4, iPad (5th generation), iPad Air 2, and the iPad Pro 9.7 and above. The official changelog for iOS 14 Beta 3 and iPadOS 14 Beta 3 hasn’t been released yet, but we expect it to bring bug fixes and stability improvements.

iOS 14 Beta 3 and iPadOS 14 Beta 3 can be downloaded on compatible iPhones and iPads that are registered to test the developer beta builds. The updates can be downloaded via the OTA (over the air) method or from the Apple Developer Center. We would advise you not to install the developer beta builds of iOS 14 or iPadOS 14 on your devices if they’re your primary devices or if they’re mission-critical for development or work.

iOS 14 Beta 2 brought changes like a new icon for the Calendar app, a tweaked icon for the Clock app, new Family Sharing icon, notifications when apps access the clipboard, haptics in the music app, a new widget for the Files app, improvements to the Reminders widget, and some tweaks to the Control Center. It also brought the ability to set default music and podcast apps for the HomePod and a change in the Picture-in-Picture window behavior.

If you are thinking to install the new developer beta builds of iOS and iPadOS on your iPhone or iPad, you should check out our easy-to-follow tutorials for installing iOS 14 and iPadOS 14.