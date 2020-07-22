iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 Beta 3: What’s New

Apple today released the third beta of iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 for developers. The latest beta comes with a number of changes and improvements apart from bug fixes. Below is everything that’s new in iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 beta 3.

All the changes mentioned below are minor in nature. Also, note that it is entirely possible that Apple will make further changes to iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 ahead of their final public release in September.

iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 Beta 3: Everything That’s New

New Music Icon

There’s a new icon for the Music app in iOS 14 beta 3 with a red background and a white logo. It stands out compared to other system icons now.

Music Widget with Colorful Background

The Music widget in iOS 14 beta 3 has a more colorful background.

Snapchat Integration

The Apple Music app in iOS 14 beta 3 features Snapchat Stories integration. This means you can directly share whatever you are listening to from the Music app to your Snapchat story.

New Icons in Music App

The Music app now has new icons that look cleaner.

New Clock Widget

There’s a new Clock widget in iOS 14 that can show the time of either a single location or up to four cities at once.

New Pop-up While Editing Home Screens

When you long-press on an empty area on your iPhone or iPad’s home screen running iOS 14 or iPadOS 14 beta 3, you will get a pop-up detailing what you can do in this mode.

Starter Shortcuts in Shortcuts App

Apple is making the Shortcuts app more useful for new users on the iPhone and iPad by adding a new ‘Starter Shortcuts’ section to it. This section provides one with access to some incredibly useful shortcuts that they can use on a regular basis.

Apple now gives people a collection of “Starter Shortcuts” to give them a few examples of what’s possible with Siri Shortcuts 👌 pic.twitter.com/mXiYNefPUb — Matthew Cassinelli (@mattcassinelli) July 22, 2020

Handwashing Reminders

There’s now an option to enable handwash reminders using your Apple Watch if you don’t wash your hands within a few minutes of returning home.

Also new, location based hand washing reminders pic.twitter.com/6RObC7rsek — 𝗗𝗮𝗮𝗻 𝗡𝗶𝗷𝗸𝗮𝗺𝗽 (@Daan_) July 22, 2020

‘Other’ Storage Bug Fixed

The ‘Other’ storage bug that took GBs of data on one’s iPhone or iPad has been fixed in the latest beta.

You can find the full release notes of iOS 14 beta 3 from Apple here.

Have you noticed any other changes in iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 beta 3 that’s not mentioned above? Drop a comment and share them with us!