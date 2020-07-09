Apple Releases First iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 Public Beta

Apple officially unveiled iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 last month during WWDC 2020. Moments later, it released the first developer beta versions of iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 along with macOS Big Sur, tvOS 14, and watchOS 7. Earlier this week, the second developer beta builds of iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 were released. Today, the company has released the first public beta builds of iOS 14 and iPadOS 14, and they’re available to download on compatible iPhones and iPads.

Two days after the release of iOS 14 Beta 2 and iPadOS 14 Beta 2, the Cupertino-based company has released iOS 14 Public Beta 1 and iPadOS 14 Public Beta 1. These builds can be downloaded on compatible iPhones and iPads which are registered to run public beta versions of Apple’s mobile operating systems. The first public beta versions of iOS 14 and iPadOS use the same builds as iOS 14 Developer Beta 2 and iPadOS 14 Developer Beta 2.

iOS 14 Beta 2 and iPadOS 14 Beta 2 updates bring a new icon for the Calendar app and also shows a task in the smaller-sized Tasks widget instead of just showing remaining tasks. The Files app now has a widget to quickly access recently opened files. There’s also a setting to manually disable animated cover art or limit it to Wi-Fi only in the Music app.

The Settings app in iOS 14 Beta 2 and iPadOS 14 Beta 2 doesn’t allow you to install an update if you’re playing audio on the device. It now displays a warning saying “This update cannot be installed while audio is playing.” The new builds also bring important bug fixes, performance and stability improvements, and improved security to compatible iPhones and iPads.

iOS 14 brings major changes to iPhones, including a new home screen with support for widgets and App Library. There’s also support for picture-in-picture mode and a smaller call UI. New Siri UI is now much smaller and doesn’t take up the whole screen. The Messages app gets support for more emojis, Memojis, Memoji Stickers, mentions, and the ability to customize a group’s profile picture.

iOS 14 also brings App Clips and the option to change the default email and web browser apps. iPhones also get the new Translate app, cycling directions, multi-device switching for AirPods, Digital CarKey support, and support for third-party products in the Find My app. iOS 14 focuses a lot on privacy as well, with Safari offering detailed reports on trackers and cookies.

iPadOS 14 gets most of the features that debuted with iOS 14, including the new Safari app, improvements to all stock apps, the new Messages app with support for mentions, new UI for calls and Siri, and the ability to change default email and web browser apps. However, it doesn’t get support for placing widgets beside apps on the home screen.

You can read our articles on how to install iOS 14 Public Beta on iPhones and iPadOS 14 Public Beta on iPads.