iPhone 12 Lineup Compared with iPhone 11 Pro, Pro Max, SE, X, 7/8

All the reports surrounding the iPhone 12 lineup so far have claimed that there will be four variants this time around with three different screen sizes: 5.4-inch, 6.1-inch, and 6.7-inch. With iPhone 12 dummy units now popping up on the internet, the folks over at MacRumors have compared the size of the 5.4-inch iPhone 12 to some of the existing iPhones.

With a bezel-less design similar to the iPhone 11 series, the 5.4-inch iPhone 12 is going to be around the same size as the 4.7-inch iPhone 7 and iPhone 8. This will make a lot of people consider upgrading to the smallest iPhone 12 who would want an iPhone that can be easily used one-handed. As the comparison photo below shows, the 5.4-inch iPhone 12 is just a wee bit bigger than the original 4-inch iPhone SE and slightly smaller than the 4.7-inch iPhone 7/8/SE 2.

As for the 6.1-inch iPhone 12, it has the same size as the existing 6.1-inch iPhone 11 and iPhone XR. The new 6.7-inch iPhone 12 will be the largest iPhone yet to be announced by Apple and will be slightly taller than the 6.5-inch iPhone 11 Pro Max.

The dummy units in the comparison image are based on leaked CAD renderings so the dimensions can be off by a certain degree. Nonetheless, they still give us a good idea as to how the three different iPhone 12 variants in terms of display size will compare to Apple’s existing iPhone lineup. Anyone looking to upgrade to the 2020 iPhone SE might just consider waiting for the 5.4-inch iPhone 12 now as it will offer a bigger display in a slightly smaller form factor.

Other rumors surrounding the iPhone 12 lineup notes that Apple might not bundle a power adapter in the retail box and will instead sell a 20W USB-C power adapter separately. The iPhone 12 lineup is rumored to feature an iPad Pro like design with flat edges, with the Pro model exclusively getting the LiDAR scanner as well.