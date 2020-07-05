5.4-inch iPhone 12 Dummy Unit Compared to iPhone 7 and Original iPhone SE

Dummy units of the iPhone 12 series have been showcased in photos and videos quite a number of times over the last couple of weeks. This time around, a 5.4-inch iPhone 12 dummy unit has been compared in size to the iPhone SE and the iPhone 7.

The comparison has not been done by a leaker but by MacRumors forum member ‘iZac’ who purchased a dummy unit of the 5.4-inch iPhone 12. He then proceeded to compare its size to the original iPhone SE and the iPhone 7. Apple will likely be positioning the 5.4-inch iPhone 12 as a replacement for existing iPhone SE and iPhone 7 owners who want something more modern in terms of design than the 2020 iPhone SE.

‘iZac’ notes that the square edges of the 5.4-inch iPhone 12 make it more manageable in hand as it makes gripping the device easier and helps with one-hand use. The iPhone 12 is larger than the original iPhone SE — 6mm wider and 3mm narrower — but it has a slightly more compact profile than the iPhone 7.

Since the dummy iPhone 12 unit is based on leaked CAD dimensions and renderings, it is entirely possible that its dimensions are off by a couple of millimeters. Nonetheless, the comparison does give one a fair idea about how the 5.4-inch iPhone 12 will compare against the original iPhone SE and the iPhone 7 in terms of size. You can find more comparison photos in the original forum thread here.

Apple is expected to launch four new iPhone 12 variants this year. Apart from the smallest 5.4-inch model, there will also be a 6.1-inch iPhone 12 along with iPhone 12 Pro models featuring display sizes of 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch, respectively. It is uncertain if the Pro models will feature a 120Hz refresh rate display or not, though all four models are expected to feature OLED displays and 5G connectivity. Apple is also planning on not bundling a power adapter in the retail box of the iPhone 12 and will instead sell a 20W USB-C power adapter separately. The iPhone 12 lineup is rumored to feature an iPad Pro like design with flat edges, with the Pro model exclusively getting the LiDAR scanner as well.