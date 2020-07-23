5.4-inch iPhone 12 Existence Confirmed in Latest iOS 14 Beta

All the leaks and reports surrounding the iPhone 12 so far have claimed that Apple will be launching a 5.4-inch model this year as well. Now, the latest iOS 14 beta 3 has provided more evidence of Apple working on a 5.4-inch iPhone 12 model.

The evidence is not that straightforward and has to do with the Display Zoom feature in iOS. The feature has been present in iPhones for a long time and it basically enlarges the UI elements making them easier to tap. On 5.5-inch iPhones, Display Zoom will use the same size of UI elements as it does on a 4.7-inch iPhone. Similarly, on 4.7-inch iPhone, Display Zoom will use the same interface as a 4-inch iPhone. By mimicking the resolution and size of a smaller iPhone, the UI elements would become bigger thereby making them easier to tap.

Starting with the iPhone X, Apple switched over to a 5.8-inch display size and then followed it up with the iPhone XS Max which had a 6.5-inch screen size. On the 6.5-inch iPhones, Apple added the Display Zoom feature used brought the same interface as the 5.8-inch iPhones. Since there was no iPhone smaller than the 5.8-inch iPhone X, Apple never added a Display Zoom option for them — that is until the release of iOS 14 beta 3.

As 9to5Mac has discovered by using the iOS simulator, the Display Zoom on 5.8-inch iPhones in iOS 14 beta 3 runs at a resolution of 960 x 2079 pixels. Using any other resolution crashes the simulator which further adds credence to Apple adding support for this resolution in iOS 14. More importantly, this resolution has the same aspect ratio as the iPhone X’s display, though in a smaller size which again makes sense as Apple intends to launch a 5.4-inch iPhone this year. This resolution does have a higher pixel density — 425 PPI vs 326 PPI — that you will find on other iPhones. So, it is possible that the actual 5.4-inch iPhone 12 ships with a resolution that’s something around 640 x 1386 pixels.

A 5.4-inch iPhone 12 dummy unit has already been compared to the iPhone 7 and the original iPhone SE. Despite coming with a bigger 5.4-inch display, the smallest iPhone 12 variant will be smaller than the 4.7-inch iPhone SE, iPhone 7/8 thanks to its bezel-less design. It will also be just a wee bit larger than the 4-inch iPhone SE.

