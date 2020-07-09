This Stunning New iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Max Concept Video Claims to Be ‘Most Accurate’

Apple is expected to launch the new iPhone 12 series in October this year. We have seen plenty of concepts and rumors that reveal most aspects of the upcoming iPhone’s. This year Apple is likely to release four iPhone 12 models, and this includes two iPhone 12 Pro models. The latest concept claims to be the “most accurate concept video” and is pretty slick if you ask us.

The YouTube channel is relatively new, but the iPhone 12 concept video looks convincing. It takes cues from previous leaks and seems to be quite accurate. Concept video begins with an iPhone 12 and showcases the boxier edges and the dual rear camera setup. The video also mentions iPhone 12 camera specifications, including the Ultra-Wide lens. True Tone flash with Slow Sync and more.

We also get to see the bezel-less display on new iPhones alongside the smaller notch. It is worth noting that there are contradictory reports when it comes to smaller notch on iPhone 12. The video showcases iPhone 12 in “seven colors” and shows off reverse wireless charging features. Interestingly, the video refers to an entry-level 5.4-inch iPhone as “iPhone 12,” while the 6.1-inch variant is called “iPhone 12 Max.”

Recently, a hands-on video showed an iPhone 12 dummy units in great detail. Just yesterday, popular YouTuber MKBHD put up a video featuring iPhone 12 running iOS 14. He also compared the iPhone 12 dummy with iPhone 4 and so that we could see the stark similarities in design language. Other concept videos have shown iPhone 12 Pro in a stunning navy blue color while some have taken the liberty to imagine an iPhone 12 flip phone concept.

What do you think of the latest iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Max concept video? Share your thoughts in the comments below.