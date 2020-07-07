Report Reconfirms iPhone 12 Lineup Will Feature OLED Display, 5G, No Charger in Box

A new report from Nikkei regarding the iPhone 12 lineup corroborates what we have heard over the last few months. The report is based on supply chain sources and claims Apple will use OLED panels across all four iPhone 12 models that it will launch later this year.

Citing an “executive-level source,” the report says that despite the switch to OLED panels, the iPhone 12 lineup will come with a notch or “fringe” as the space is needed by Apple to house Face ID components.

The move to OLED panels will benefit Samsung, though Apple is working on reducing its reliance on the South Korean display maker and it is working on certifying OLED panels from BOE for this. The Chinese display maker is yet to meet Apple’s requirements for OLED panels for the iPhone 12 lineup, though it can enter the company’s supply chain later on.

Apple’s decision to move to OLED panels completely will negatively affect the company’s long time LCD panel maker Japan Display which has already been struggling for a long time. However, analysts believe that Japan Display will still be around and continue to supply Apple with LCD panels for its older and upcoming budget devices.

Sources also confirmed to the publication that Apple will not be including EarPoads and charger in the box of its upcoming new iPhones and iPad this year.

“To lower the cost a bit is one reason, but not necessarily the most important one… The reason why Apple does not include those two accessories is also because a lot of existing iPhone users already have many of them over the past few years,” according to a source with knowledge of Apple’s thinking.

The report also reiterates that the iPhone 12 lineup will come with 5G connectivity.

At this point, it seems all but clear that Apple will indeed not bundle a power adapter with the iPhone 12 lineup. The addition of 5G and switch to OLED panels is seemingly confirmed, though there’s no clarity on whether the iPhone 12 Pro models will feature a 120Hz refresh rate panel or not.

