Analyst: Starting Price for iPhone 12 Will Increase by $50 Even after Excluding Charger and EarPods

Multiple reports and leaks have pointed out that Apple is likely to stop bundling EarPods or wall charger with the upcoming iPhone 12. Needless to say, the news stirred up a hornet’s nest and started a new debate. One of the Apple analysts believes that despite not bunding EarPods and wall charger, the iPhone 12 will still end up being slightly more expensive than the iPhone 11 series.

Analyst Jeff Pu states that iPhone 12 pricing will start at $749 for the 5.4-inch iPhone 12 which translates to a $50 increase over the iPhone 11 that was priced at $699. The analyst explains that 5G and OLED display has caused an increase in price. It is worth noting that iPhone 11 comes with a relatively cheaper LCD display while the OLED is reserved for a much expensive iPhone 11 Pro/iPhone 11 Pro Max lineup.

The controversy will ruffle some feathers for sure, perhaps similar to what happened when Apple ditched 3.5mm jack on iPhone 6s. Meanwhile, the analyst believes that the price increase will be “accepted by consumers” and will “not affect demand.” More than the price increase, we feel that the removal of EarPods and wall charger will cause some heated debates.

Apple is expected to release four iPhone 12 models later this year. The list includes a 5.4-inch iPhone 12, two 6.1-inch variant, and one 6.7-inch variant. iPhone 11 comes equipped with a 6.1-inch display and the equivalent option would be the 6.1-inch iPhone 12. So if you want a large screened iPhone 12 be ready to shell out $100-150 more than the base iPhone 11. At this point in time, it is not clear whether the price increase is only for iPhone 12 or also for the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max.

Our Take

It is obvious that Apple is trying to minimally increase the price for iPhone 12. The upcoming iPhone 12 is likely to feature OLED display and 5G, both of which are not offered by the current iPhone 11. In all likelihood, Apple is excluding EarPods and a wall charger from the bundle so as to keep the price rise at minimal. It won’t be surprising if other smartphone manufacturers follow suit and stop bundling chargers and other accessories with their phones.

What bothers you most, price increase for iPhone 12 or the possibility that you have to buy a charger and EarPods separately? Let us know in the comments below.